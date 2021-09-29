Jump on Glen Ullin’s rainy forecast today

(GLEN ULLIN, ND) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Glen Ullin, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Glen Ullin:

Wednesday, September 29 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 68 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 23 mph



Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 1 to 9 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.