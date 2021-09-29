Weather Forecast For Parksville

PARKSVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.