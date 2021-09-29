Sterling City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
STERLING CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 30
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 86 °F, low 61 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
