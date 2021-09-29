Sterling City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

STERLING CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 30 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 86 °F, low 61 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 1 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 78 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



