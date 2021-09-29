4-Day Weather Forecast For Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Areas of frost then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 52 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 50 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 54 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 57 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
