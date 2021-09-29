4-Day Weather Forecast For Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Areas of frost then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 52 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 30 Chance of Rain Showers High 50 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 54 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 57 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



