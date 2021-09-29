Ashley Daily Weather Forecast
ASHLEY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 1
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
