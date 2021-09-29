Weather Forecast For Indian Lake
INDIAN LAKE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 55 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 50 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 56 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
