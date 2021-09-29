Happy Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HAPPY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 68 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
