4-Day Weather Forecast For Lewistown
LEWISTOWN, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0