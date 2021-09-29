4-Day Weather Forecast For Lewistown

LEWISTOWN, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Thursday, September 30 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 79 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



