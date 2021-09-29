Green River Weather Forecast
GREEN RIVER, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Patchy smoke during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
