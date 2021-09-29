Theodosia Daily Weather Forecast
THEODOSIA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, September 30
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0