Crestone Weather Forecast
CRESTONE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 67 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 61 °F, low 41 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 55 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
