Crestone Weather Forecast

CRESTONE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 67 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, September 30 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 61 °F, low 41 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 1 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 55 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.