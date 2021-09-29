Weather Forecast For Culbertson
CULBERTSON, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 50 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Light Rain
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
