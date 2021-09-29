Weather Forecast For Curtis

CURTIS, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 51 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, September 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 73 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Chance of Rain Showers High 70 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.