Weather Forecast For Curtis
CURTIS, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 51 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0