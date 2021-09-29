CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackpot, NV

Sun forecast for Jackpot — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Jackpot News Flash
Jackpot News Flash
 9 days ago

(JACKPOT, NV) A sunny Wednesday is here for Jackpot, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jackpot:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0cBZzF3H00

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 29 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Mabelvale (AR) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Friday sun in Mabelvale

(MABELVALE, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mabelvale. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
MABELVALE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackpot, NV
Jackpot News Flash

Jackpot News Flash

Jackpot, NV
8
Followers
234
Post
425
Views
ABOUT

With Jackpot News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy