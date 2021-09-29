Daily Weather Forecast For Nucla

NUCLA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 63 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 30 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 65 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 66 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.