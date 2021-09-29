Daily Weather Forecast For Nucla
NUCLA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 63 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 30
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 66 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
