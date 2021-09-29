Jackman Weather Forecast

JACKMAN, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Areas of frost then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 53 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 30 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 50 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 54 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.