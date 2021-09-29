Jackman Weather Forecast
JACKMAN, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Areas of frost then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 53 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 50 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 54 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
