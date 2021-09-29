4-Day Weather Forecast For Tribune
TRIBUNE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 82 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 65 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of light rain during the day; while rain likely overnight
- High 65 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0