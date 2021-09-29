4-Day Weather Forecast For Tribune

TRIBUNE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 82 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 35 mph



Thursday, September 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight High 65 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of light rain during the day; while rain likely overnight High 65 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



