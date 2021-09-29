CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Spann: Warm weather continues for Alabama, with just a few spotty showers

By James Spann
Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
 9 days ago
James Spann has the midweek forecast for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. MOISTURE LEVELS SLOWLY RISING: The sky is mostly fair across Alabama early this morning with just a few isolated showers over Mobile and Baldwin counties. Today will be warm again with a partly sunny sky; temperatures reach the mid 80s this afternoon. We will mention the chance of isolated showers over the western half of the state this afternoon; the chance of any one spot getting wet is 15-25% west of I-65. We don’t expect much change Thursday — partly sunny, a few spotty showers over west Alabama and a high in the mid 80s.

Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Alabama stays warm, dry through much of next week

James Spann forecasts a quiet period for Alabama’s weather from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. DRY DAYS AHEAD: An upper ridge will build across the Deep South over the next few days, meaning warm, dry weather for Alabama through the weekend. Look for mostly sunny, warm days and clear, pleasant nights through Sunday, with highs in the low 80s Friday and mid 80s Saturday and Sunday. The average high for Birmingham on Oct. 8 is 79.
Alabama NewsCenter

Can’t Miss Alabama highlights the Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic

Weekend entertainment brings something fall for all. The Morehouse College Maroon Tigers and Tuskegee University Golden Tigers rivalry game will kick off Saturday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m. at historic Legion Field. This is the first year the Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic has been hosted in Birmingham. This is one of the longest-running NCAA Division II classics. The tradition between Morehouse College and Tuskegee University began in 1902. The 85th game will continue to celebrate the heritage, legacy and pageantry of historically Black colleges and universities. In-person sales for tailgating slots will open at 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, at Legion Field. For tailgating information, call 205-254-2401. The game will broadcast on ESPN. Tickets can be bought at lrymediagroup or the Legion Field ticket office Thursday, Oct. 7, and Friday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets will be sold on game day starting at noon. Digital and physical tickets are accepted. Vehicle parking on game day is $10 and the lots open at 4 p.m. Call 205-254-2401 for information about charter bus groups. For everyone’s safety and enjoyment, COVID-19 social distancing and other safety guidelines will be followed at Legion Field Stadium. Patrons must wear a mask upon entering the venue.
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Dry, warm Friday and Saturday in Alabama; showers return Sunday

James Spann forecasts a warm, quiet beginning for October in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. WARM OCTOBER WEATHER: With a partly to mostly sunny sky (after dense fog dissipates this morning), we are forecasting a high between 85 and 89 degrees across Alabama today; the average high for Oct. 1 at Birmingham is 82. The weather won’t change much Saturday; we expect a partly sunny sky with a high in the mid 80s. The chance of any one spot getting a shower Saturday afternoon is only 5-10%.
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Showers for west Alabama today; another warm afternoon

James Spann forecasts mostly quiet weather for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. RADAR CHECK: We have a fairly large area of rain across west Alabama early this morning, covering counties like Pickens, Greene, Sumter, Choctaw and Marengo just before sunrise. The rest of the state is dry with temperatures in the 60s. Look for a partly sunny sky today with a high in the mid-80s; showers will remain possible over the western half of the state through the afternoon.
Alabama NewsCenter

Pier Grits at Bay Breeze one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

At the Bay Breeze Guest House bed and breakfast in Fairhope, the initial impression is that the emphasis is on the “bed” side of the equation. The antique-laden suites and the immaculately kept grounds are what strike people first. Add the beautiful view of Mobile Bay, a spectacular sunset and the long pier, and the environment invites relaxation.
Alabama NewsCenter

Football preview: High-scoring Ole Miss visits No. 1 Alabama; Auburn starts SEC play at LSU; UAB opens new home vs. Liberty

Lane Kiffin’s stay in Tuscaloosa as Alabama’s offensive coordinator was educational as the Crimson Tide offense transformed to the high-octane operation it is today. “He did a really good job of that,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said during his weekly press conference. “He’s a very bright, really good play-caller. I learned a lot of offensive football from him.”
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Cool early autumn night ahead for Alabama

SEVERE CLEAR: There’s nothing but sunshine across Alabama this afternoon as a very dry air mass is now parked across the Deep South. Temperatures are mostly in the mid 70s; tonight will be clear and cool, with lows between 44 and 54 degrees. For most places it will be a few degrees cooler than what we experienced this morning.
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Clearing, cooler, less humid in Alabama this afternoon

James Spann forecasts dry air arriving in Alabama today from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. ON THE MAPS: A strong cold front is over the northwest corner of Alabama early this morning. A band of showers is along the front over the northern third of the state. The front will race through over the next few hours, and all of the showers should be out of the state by 9-10 a.m. Then the sky becomes mostly sunny, and a northwest wind of 10-20 mph will usher in cooler, much drier air. The high today will be in the mid 70s for most communities; the average high for Birmingham on Sept. 22 is 84.
Alabama NewsCenter

Football preview: Alabama looks for 60 minutes vs. Southern Miss, Auburn welcomes Ga. State, UAB treks to Tulane

Nick Saban said his Alabama Crimson Tide became an ordinary team after taking a big lead in its victory over No. 11 Florida last Saturday. “I think there are a lot of lessons to be learned from this situation, especially playing on the road against a good team,” the coach said. “You can’t let up in a game. You’ve got to be able to sustain our intensity for 60 minutes in the game so we can play Alabama football.”
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: LaQuan Jackson of Hoover

What is one of the biggest lessons life has taught you?. “Keep pedaling. Birmingham has a lot of hills. You cannot ride a bike and not expect to go up hills. I remember the first time we were going up major hills, like Dynamite Hill, one of the hardest hills in Birmingham to ride up. At first, it seems like it’s so unbearable and you’ll tell yourself, ‘I can’t.’ But as you begin to keep pedaling, your legs get stronger, your body gets stronger, most of all, your mind gets stronger. I attack every problem like I attack a hill. As long as you keep pedaling, you’re going to get to the top. Sometimes you have to get off the bike and you have to walk it. Sometimes, you’re gonna pick your bike up and you’re going to carry it. Sometimes you pace up it, but you’re still moving. The only time you fail is when you turn that bike around and say, ‘I can’t do this,’ and ride back downhill.” – LaQuan Jackson of Hoover.
Alabama NewsCenter

Can’t Miss Alabama steps into autumn with Fiesta, Opera Shots and Homestead Hollow

Plan your weekend around festive outdoor events. Journey through more than 20 represented cultures from Hispanic countries with music, dancing, performing arts, cultural education and children’s activities. This year’s theme is “!Celebrando a Pura Vida! | A Celebration of Life!” World-renowned Hispanic entertainers and artists include Los Rojos and La Sonora Dinamita. Hispanic and Latin cuisine food vendors will be on-site. The event will promote health-related resources and information at the family village, cultural village, community village and health and wellness village. Guests will have the opportunity to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine, a test and other health services at the Jefferson County Department of Health vaccination site. Fiesta is at Linn Park Saturday, Sept. 25 from noon to 8 p.m. Advance tickets are $10; children ages 12 and younger are admitted free. Patrons will be encouraged to show proof of vaccination, but not required. Anyone who shows a vaccine card will be entered into drawings throughout the day to celebrate the Fiesta pro-vaccination message for the Hispanic community. Paper masks will be provided and hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the park. Visit fiestabham.com for more details.
Alabama NewsCenter

