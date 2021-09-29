James Spann: Warm weather continues for Alabama, with just a few spotty showers
James Spann has the midweek forecast for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. MOISTURE LEVELS SLOWLY RISING: The sky is mostly fair across Alabama early this morning with just a few isolated showers over Mobile and Baldwin counties. Today will be warm again with a partly sunny sky; temperatures reach the mid 80s this afternoon. We will mention the chance of isolated showers over the western half of the state this afternoon; the chance of any one spot getting wet is 15-25% west of I-65. We don’t expect much change Thursday — partly sunny, a few spotty showers over west Alabama and a high in the mid 80s.rss.alabamanewscenter.com
