Lincoln Daily Weather Forecast
LINCOLN, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 21 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
