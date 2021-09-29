CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crosby, ND

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Crosby

Crosby Digest
 9 days ago

(CROSBY, ND.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Crosby:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0cBZytxC00

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
With Crosby Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

