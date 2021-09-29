3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Crosby
(CROSBY, ND.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Crosby:
Wednesday, September 29
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
