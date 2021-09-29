Wednesday set for rain in Walden — 3 ways to make the most of it

(WALDEN, CO) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Walden, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Walden:

Wednesday, September 29 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of t-storms overnight High 54 °F, low 25 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, September 30 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 23 °F Windy: 16 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of t-storms overnight High 61 °F, low 24 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Slight chance of rain and snow showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 23 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.