Coffee Springs Weather Forecast
COFFEE SPRINGS, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
