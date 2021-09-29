Weather Forecast For Bunker
BUNKER, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, September 30
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 77 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
