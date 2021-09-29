4-Day Weather Forecast For Franklin
FRANKLIN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 67 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
