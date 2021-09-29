4-Day Weather Forecast For Franklin

FRANKLIN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, September 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 67 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 70 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 69 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



