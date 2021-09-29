Daily Weather Forecast For Dove Creek
DOVE CREEK, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 59 °F, low 42 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 30
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 58 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
