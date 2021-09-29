Daily Weather Forecast For Dove Creek

DOVE CREEK, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms High 59 °F, low 42 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, September 30 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 58 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 63 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



