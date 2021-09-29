Daily Weather Forecast For Scobey
SCOBEY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
