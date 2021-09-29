4-Day Weather Forecast For Littlefork
LITTLEFORK, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0