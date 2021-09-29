CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

The AP Interview: Capitol Police chief sees rising threats

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The newly installed chief of the U.S. Capitol Police says the force, still struggling six months after an insurrection that left its officers battled, bloodied and bruised, “cannot afford to be complacent.” The risk to lawmakers is higher than ever. And the threat from lone-wolf attackers is only growing.

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

‘Consequences’: Colorado Congressman Jason Crow Warns Of Non-Compliance With Capitol Riot Investigation

(CBS4/AP)– Colorado Congressman Jason Crow is concerned about former President Donald Trump’s request to four aides not to comply with subpoenas in the investigation into the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6. The House Select Committee is investigating the attack and preparing for possible pushback. Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (credit: Samuel Corum/Getty Images) Crow, a Democrat representing Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, believes the request could lead to consequences. “If they continue to disregard the subpoenas, I’m going to highly encourage the authorities to pursue criminal...
COLORADO STATE
MSNBC

Leading Republicans balk after DOJ responds to school board threats

Confronted with harassment, threats of violence, and acts of intimidation in many communities, the National School Boards Association recently requested federal law enforcement assistance. This week, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department would, in fact, explore ways to help. A surprising number of prominent Republicans are outraged —...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Missoulian

USCP Chief on Capitol security

The newly-installed chief of the U.S. Capitol Police says the force can not be complacent nine months after the Jan. 6 insurrection that left police battled, bloodied and bruised. Lawmakers are being threatened now more than ever.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Chertoff
Person
Donald Trump
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Woman Indicted Over Allegations She Stole House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Laptop On Jan. 6

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A woman from Harrisburg, already arrested in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol, is now also charged with stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop. Riley Williams was long suspected of taking the computer the day of the insurrection but has just now been indicted on that charge. The laptop is still missing. RELATED STORIES: Federal Prosecutors Say Riley Williams Of Pennsylvania Will Likely Be Charged With Stealing Nancy Pelosi’s Laptop Riley Williams, Pennsylvania Woman Accused Of Taking Laptop From Nancy Pelosi’s Office During Capitol Riot, Taken Into Custody Riley Williams, Accused Of Helping To Steal Nancy Pelosi’s Laptop At U.S. Capitol, Freed From Jail Justice Department Concerned Riley Williams, Pa. Woman Accused Of Stealing Nancy Pelosi’s Laptop, Might Destroy Evidence At least 55 Pennsylvanians have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot. That is more than any other state except Florida and Texas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Suicide#Ap Calculus#Ap#The U S Capitol Police#The Associated Press
CBS Baltimore

‘There Have Been Threats Against Me’: Attorney General Merrick Garland Orders FBI Protection For School Employees & Teachers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Monday, Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the FBI to help protect school employees and teachers across the nation following an uptick in violence and threats against them. Garland directed the FBI and other agencies to discuss strategies for addressing this disturbing trend. “There have been threats against me,” said Cindy Sexton, Teachers Association of Baltimore County. Cindy Sexton is the President of the Teachers Association of Baltimore County and for the first time in over 20 years of teaching, she’s receiving threats. “I got an email that threatened real violence, uh those were the words, real violence,” Sexton said. She said the...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
The 74

Justice Department to Combat Violent Threats Against Educators

Attorney General Merrick Garland has directed the Federal Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Attorneys’ Offices to combat what officials called a spike in harassment, intimidation and violent threats against education leaders as communities clash over schools’ pandemic response and lessons about systemic racism. “Threats against public servants are not only illegal, they run counter to […]
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
hngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

CNN's Brianna Keilar lectures Nikki Haley on racism in America after former governor said US isn't racist

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar went after former UN ambassador Nikki Haley for declaring that the U.S. is not a "racist" country. During Wednesday morning's "Roll the Tape" segment, which is almost exclusively dedicated to attacking Republicans, Keilar slammed Haley as a "rising star in the GOP" turned "Republican pinball machine," for remarks she gave at the Reagan Presidential Library on Tuesday.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy