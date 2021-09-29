The AP Interview: Capitol Police chief sees rising threats
By Associated Press
9 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The newly installed chief of the U.S. Capitol Police says the force, still struggling six months after an insurrection that left its officers battled, bloodied and bruised, “cannot afford to be complacent.” The risk to lawmakers is higher than ever. And the threat from lone-wolf attackers is only growing.
(CBS4/AP)– Colorado Congressman Jason Crow is concerned about former President Donald Trump’s request to four aides not to comply with subpoenas in the investigation into the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6. The House Select Committee is investigating the attack and preparing for possible pushback. Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (credit: Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
Crow, a Democrat representing Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, believes the request could lead to consequences.
“If they continue to disregard the subpoenas, I’m going to highly encourage the authorities to pursue criminal...
The United States Capitol Police responded to a suspicous vehicle outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday, warning people to stay away from the area. Officers were successful in defusing the situation, the department announced, adding that the driver was removed from the vehicle and "everyone is safe." At a press...
Confronted with harassment, threats of violence, and acts of intimidation in many communities, the National School Boards Association recently requested federal law enforcement assistance. This week, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department would, in fact, explore ways to help. A surprising number of prominent Republicans are outraged —...
The newly-installed chief of the U.S. Capitol Police says the force can not be complacent nine months after the Jan. 6 insurrection that left police battled, bloodied and bruised. Lawmakers are being threatened now more than ever.
ttorney General Merrick Garland on Monday directed federal authorities to hold strategy sessions in the next 30 days with law enforcement to address the increasing threats targeting school board members, teachers and other employees in the nation’s public schools.
Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on Tuesday accused her former boyfriend, whom she describes as a congressional candidate who has been endorsed by former president Donald Trump, of being violent toward her during their time working in the White House. Grisham made the accusation in a Washington Post...
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A woman from Harrisburg, already arrested in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol, is now also charged with stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop.
Riley Williams was long suspected of taking the computer the day of the insurrection but has just now been indicted on that charge. The laptop is still missing.
At least 55 Pennsylvanians have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot. That is more than any other state except Florida and Texas.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Monday, Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the FBI to help protect school employees and teachers across the nation following an uptick in violence and threats against them.
Garland directed the FBI and other agencies to discuss strategies for addressing this disturbing trend.
“There have been threats against me,” said Cindy Sexton, Teachers Association of Baltimore County.
Cindy Sexton is the President of the Teachers Association of Baltimore County and for the first time in over 20 years of teaching, she’s receiving threats.
“I got an email that threatened real violence, uh those were the words, real violence,” Sexton said.
She said the...
Attorney General Merrick Garland has directed the Federal Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Attorneys’ Offices to combat what officials called a spike in harassment, intimidation and violent threats against education leaders as communities clash over schools’ pandemic response and lessons about systemic racism. “Threats against public servants are not only illegal, they run counter to […]
FIRST ON FOX: Former Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is criticizing the Department of Justice's (DOJ) recent decision to investigate potential acts of violence against school boards, saying it's a "shameless" attempt to silence parents who are invested in their children's education. On Monday, Garland directed the FBI and...
President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
CNN anchor Brianna Keilar went after former UN ambassador Nikki Haley for declaring that the U.S. is not a "racist" country. During Wednesday morning's "Roll the Tape" segment, which is almost exclusively dedicated to attacking Republicans, Keilar slammed Haley as a "rising star in the GOP" turned "Republican pinball machine," for remarks she gave at the Reagan Presidential Library on Tuesday.
A request for month-to-month $2,000 boost checks has had signatories from each state and keeping in mind that it’s functioning its approach to being one of the most marked petitions on the Change.org site, it’s probably not going to influence officials. Stephanie Bonin, a Colorado restaurant owner, begun the appeal...
