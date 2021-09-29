The AP Interview: Capitol Police chief sees rising threats

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A woman from Harrisburg, already arrested in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol, is now also charged with stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop. Riley Williams was long suspected of taking the computer the day of the insurrection but has just now been indicted on that charge. The laptop is still missing. RELATED STORIES: Federal Prosecutors Say Riley Williams Of Pennsylvania Will Likely Be Charged With Stealing Nancy Pelosi’s Laptop Riley Williams, Pennsylvania Woman Accused Of Taking Laptop From Nancy Pelosi’s Office During Capitol Riot, Taken Into Custody Riley Williams, Accused Of Helping To Steal Nancy Pelosi’s Laptop At U.S. Capitol, Freed From Jail Justice Department Concerned Riley Williams, Pa. Woman Accused Of Stealing Nancy Pelosi’s Laptop, Might Destroy Evidence At least 55 Pennsylvanians have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot. That is more than any other state except Florida and Texas.

