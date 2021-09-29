CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, OH

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Houston

Houston Daily
Houston Daily
 9 days ago

(HOUSTON, OH) A sunny Wednesday is here for Houston, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Houston:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0cBZyJcO00

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Coldwater (MS) Weather Channel

Coldwater Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Coldwater: Friday, October 8: Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Saturday, October 9: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Sunday, October 10: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, October 11:
COLDWATER, MS
Essexville (MI) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Essexville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Essexville: Friday, October 8: Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Saturday, October 9: Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Sunday, October 10: Slight chance
ESSEXVILLE, MI
Weiser (ID) Weather Channel

Weiser Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Weiser: Friday, October 8: Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight; Saturday, October 9: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Sunday, October 10: Partly sunny then chance of rain showers
WEISER, ID
Uhrichsville (OH) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Uhrichsville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Uhrichsville: Friday, October 8: Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Saturday, October 9: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely
UHRICHSVILLE, OH
Houston Daily

Houston Daily

Houston, OH
44
Followers
386
Post
941
Views
ABOUT

With Houston Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy