Chappell Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CHAPPELL, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
