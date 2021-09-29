Weather Forecast For Benkelman
BENKELMAN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 82 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain overnight
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Chance of rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
