Tatum Daily Weather Forecast
TATUM, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
