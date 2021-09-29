CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hallock, MN

Weather Forecast For Hallock

Hallock Bulletin
Hallock Bulletin
 9 days ago

HALLOCK, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0cBZxvkr00

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists Ressa and Muratov

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even murder. “Free, independent and fact-based journalism serves to protect...
ASIA
CBS News

Biden to restore protections for three national monuments

President Biden is expected to restore protections for the Bears Ears, Grand Staircase-Escalante and Northeast Canyons and Seamounts National Monuments on Friday, the Biden administration announced Thursday. The three monuments' protections had been scaled back during the Trump administration. "The President's protection of these three national monuments is among a...
POTUS
CBS News

Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID shots for children ages 5 to 11

Pfizer asked the U.S. government Thursday to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 -- and if regulators agree, shots could begin within a matter of weeks. Many parents and pediatricians are clamoring for protection for children younger than 12, today's age cutoff for the vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. Not only can youngsters sometimes get seriously ill, but keeping them in school can be a challenge with the coronavirus still raging in poorly vaccinated communities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hallock, MN
The Associated Press

18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen former NBA players were charged Thursday with pocketing about $2.5 million illegally by defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan in a scam that authorities said involved claiming fictitious medical and dental expenses. “The defendants’ playbook involved fraud and deception,” U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss...
NBA
Reuters

Trump's DC hotel lost millions despite foreign payments - U.S. House panel

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's showcase hotel in Washington - a popular gathering spot for supporters and foreign dignitaries - bled millions of dollars during his time in office even as he concealed payments from foreign governments, a U.S. House of Representatives panel said on Friday.
POTUS
Reuters

Global minimum corporate tax rate has been reached: OECD

PARIS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A global deal to ensure big companies pay a minimum tax rate of 15% and make it harder for them to avoid taxation has been agreed by 136 nations, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Friday. The OECD said four countries -...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
Hallock Bulletin

Hallock Bulletin

Hallock, MN
13
Followers
283
Post
498
Views
ABOUT

With Hallock Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy