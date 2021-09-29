Weather Forecast For Hallock
HALLOCK, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, September 30
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
