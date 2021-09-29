4-Day Weather Forecast For Iraan

IRAAN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 67 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, September 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Showers And Thunderstorms High 76 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.