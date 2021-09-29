Stanfield Daily Weather Forecast

STANFIELD, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 30 Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 mph



