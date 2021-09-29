Stanfield Daily Weather Forecast
STANFIELD, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
