Correctionville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CORRECTIONVILLE, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 30 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 75 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 72 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



