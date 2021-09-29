Correctionville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CORRECTIONVILLE, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 30
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 75 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0