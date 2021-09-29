4-Day Weather Forecast For Cooperstown
COOPERSTOWN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, September 30
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
