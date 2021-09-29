CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medway, ME

Seize the day (even if it's raining)

Medway Post
Medway Post
 9 days ago

(MEDWAY, ME) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Medway Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Medway:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0cBZvues00

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Mostly sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Light rain likely during the day; while light rain likely then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 55 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

With Medway Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

