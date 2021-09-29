Daily Weather Forecast For Chama

CHAMA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 30 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain overnight High 59 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Rain during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 52 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 32 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.