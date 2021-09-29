Daily Weather Forecast For Chama
CHAMA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain overnight
- High 59 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Rain during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 52 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
