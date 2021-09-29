4-Day Weather Forecast For Chambers
CHAMBERS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, October 1
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0