San Luis, CO

San Luis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 9 days ago

SAN LUIS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uk9JW_0cBZvq7y00

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 59 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

