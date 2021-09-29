San Luis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SAN LUIS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 67 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 30
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 59 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 53 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0