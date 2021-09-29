CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byron Murphy is the NFC defensive player of the week

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cardinals were trailing the Jaguars late in the third quarter of last Sunday’s game when cornerback Byron Murphy stepped up with a big play. Murphy picked off Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and took the ball 29 yards for a touchdown. The Jaguars jumped ahed 24-19 on the play and they went on to win the game 31-19.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

