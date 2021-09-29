Daily Weather Forecast For La Crosse
LA CROSSE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- 12 to 18 mph wind
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 55 °F
- 5 to 14 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 69 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
