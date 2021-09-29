CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belfield, ND

Another cloudy day in Belfield — make the most of it with these activities

Belfield Post
Belfield Post
 9 days ago

(BELFIELD, ND.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Belfield Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Belfield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0cBZvmqI00

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Caldwell (OH) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Caldwell

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Caldwell: Friday, October 8: Mostly cloudy then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Saturday, October 9: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of
CALDWELL, OH
Uhrichsville (OH) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Uhrichsville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Uhrichsville: Friday, October 8: Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Saturday, October 9: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely
UHRICHSVILLE, OH
Belfield Post

Belfield Post

Belfield, ND
11
Followers
355
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Belfield Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy