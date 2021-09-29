Daily Weather Forecast For Peach Springs
PEACH SPRINGS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
