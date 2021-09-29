Howard Daily Weather Forecast
HOWARD, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 30
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 68 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0