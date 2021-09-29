Caliente Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CALIENTE, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 37 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



