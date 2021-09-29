Weather Forecast For Tower Hill
TOWER HILL, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 77 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
