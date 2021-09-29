Daily Weather Forecast For Springdale
SPRINGDALE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then patchy fog overnight
- High 68 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
