Las Vegas Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LAS VEGAS, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 46 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while heavy rain overnight
- High 60 °F, low 44 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Rain during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 55 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
